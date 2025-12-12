Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $116.60 and last traded at $116.81. 6,495,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 5,519,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.07.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average is $110.99.

Get Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. PCG Asset Management LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.