49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Stock Price Up 50% – Still a Buy?

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 182,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 59,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

49 North Resources Trading Down 16.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.03.

About 49 North Resources

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

