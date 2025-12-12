bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €2.20 and last traded at €2.25. 2,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.34.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.71.

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online sports betting and gaming services. The company offers pre-match and live betting; and sports betting and online gaming licenses for casino, poker, games, and virtual sports services. It operates in Germany, Austria, Malta, and Gibraltar. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

