John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.2920 and last traded at $0.3013. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3208.

John Wood Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

John Wood Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.