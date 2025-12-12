John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.2920 and last traded at $0.3013. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3208.
John Wood Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Wood Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Oracle Stock Hit Hard: Why Its AI Pipeline Could Drive a 2026 Rally
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.