FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Trading Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.18 and last traded at $64.18. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.09.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Trading Down 1.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.