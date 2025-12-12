GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. 988,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,530,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6725.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTBP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.45). On average, research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GT Biopharma stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) by 531.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,879 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.83% of GT Biopharma worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

