Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 15,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 49,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Montero Mining and Exploration Trading Down 4.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

