Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 427,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 315,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Cartier Resources Trading Down 2.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$95.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 439,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

