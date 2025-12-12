KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.59 and last traded at $37.01. 14,097,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 22,061,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

