KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.59 and last traded at $37.01. 14,097,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 22,061,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.5%
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48.
About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Oracle Stock Hit Hard: Why Its AI Pipeline Could Drive a 2026 Rally
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.