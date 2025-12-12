Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Shares Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 and last traded at GBX 80. Approximately 95,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 35,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.55.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 135 target price on shares of Aurrigo International in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurrigo International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 135.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.23. The stock has a market cap of £71.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of -1.03.

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (3) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurrigo International had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.23%.

In other Aurrigo International news, insider Ian Michael Grubb bought 4,632 shares of Aurrigo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 per share, for a total transaction of £1,991.76. 29.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.

Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

