Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Shares Up 26.3% – Here’s Why

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report) shares rose 26.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 124,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 58,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Garibaldi Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$18.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Garibaldi Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garibaldi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garibaldi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.