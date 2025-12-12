Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,134.9799 and last traded at $1,090.00, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,090.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $774 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,033.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,023.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $33.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.28 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

