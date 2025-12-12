Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $96.06 and last traded at $96.9050. Approximately 15,260,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 14,657,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average is $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $245.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 29.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,433,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,661,000 after purchasing an additional 278,925 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,753,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,273,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,348,000 after purchasing an additional 312,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $7,971,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

