Comparing Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) and Markel Group (NYSE:MKL)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) and Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Markel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A Markel Group 12.99% 7.76% 2.03%

Volatility & Risk

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $70,000.00 3.62 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Markel Group $16.62 billion 1.61 $2.75 billion $159.74 13.29

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Markel Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Markel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Markel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paranovus Entertainment Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Markel Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Markel Group has a consensus target price of $2,025.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.62%. Given Markel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Markel Group is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Markel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Markel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Markel Group beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc., a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind. It also offers credit and surety products, and collateral protection insurance products. In addition, the company offers transaction, directors and officers, and healthcare liability reinsurance; and specialty treaty reinsurance products comprising credit and surety, workers' compensation, marine and energy, public entity, mortgage default, aviation and space, agriculture, and discrete political violence and national terror pools. Further, it provides construction services, consumer and building products, transportation-related products, consulting services, and equipment manufacturing products, as well as healthcare, leasing, and investment services. Additionally, the company operates as an insurance and investment fund manager offering a range of investment products, including insurance-linked securities, catastrophe bonds, insurance swaps, traditional reinsurance contracts, industry loss warranties and other financial instruments; and program services. It also manages funds with third parties. The company was formerly known as Markel Corporation and changed its name to Markel Group Inc. in May 2023. Markel Group Inc. was founded in 1930 and is based in Glen Allen, Virginia.

