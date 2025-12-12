Head-To-Head Contrast: Arc Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) & Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Arc Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY – Get Free Report) and Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arc Group and Dutch Bros”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arc Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros $1.28 billion 7.84 $35.26 million $0.50 122.14

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dutch Bros has higher revenue and earnings than Arc Group.

85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Arc Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Dutch Bros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arc Group and Dutch Bros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arc Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dutch Bros 0 4 18 2 2.92

Dutch Bros has a consensus target price of $76.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.54%. Given Dutch Bros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dutch Bros is more favorable than Arc Group.

Profitability

This table compares Arc Group and Dutch Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arc Group N/A N/A N/A Dutch Bros 4.04% 8.91% 2.64%

Summary

Dutch Bros beats Arc Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arc Group

ARC Group, Inc. engages in the operation of Dick’s Wings brand of restaurants. It offers its traditional and boneless chicken wings, hog wings, and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. The firm oprates through the following segments; Company-Owned Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Restaurants are casual dining restaurants. The Franchise Operations segment offers franchises for the Dick’s Wings brand. It also offers craft beers under the name Dick’s Craft Beers. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

