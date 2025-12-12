Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 37553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

Regulus Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$468.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.33 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62.

About Regulus Resources

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.