Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.72 and last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 37553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.
The company has a market cap of C$468.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.33 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62.
About Regulus Resources
Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
