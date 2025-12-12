Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.85 and last traded at C$10.85, with a volume of 43091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Metalla Royalty & Streaming from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Metalla Royalty & Streaming from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metalla Royalty & Streaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.75.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.
