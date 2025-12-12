Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) CFO Sells 9,104 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $228,874.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 56,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,125. This represents a 13.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shawn Cross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 9th, Shawn Cross sold 15,896 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $397,876.88.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,245. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $27.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $327,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 288.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 127,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 624,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 384,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

