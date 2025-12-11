Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.5150. Approximately 67,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 35,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBYD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon’s Beyond Global presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -110.58 and a beta of -2.07.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 10.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 434.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 357,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

