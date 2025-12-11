Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $452.39 and last traded at $445.18. Approximately 62,010,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 99,023,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.33.

Tesla Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 297.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $52,137,945 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co now owns 30,204 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

