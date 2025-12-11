Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.72 and last traded at $115.06. Approximately 22,511,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 18,646,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $920.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.32.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $244,706.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 617,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,664,281.14. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,657,847 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Walmart by 42.1% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,091,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,458,000 after acquiring an additional 323,100 shares in the last quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,727,000. Severin Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 134,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $3,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.