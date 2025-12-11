Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.6720. 5,127,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 6,133,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 2.94.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $10,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,606,443.60. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,024 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,241.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 821,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,266.08. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,093,679 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,284 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 2,043.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

