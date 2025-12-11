New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 32.4% – What’s Next?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 32.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.45. 2,138,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,978% from the average session volume of 102,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on shares of New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Age Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.
View Our Latest Research Report on New Age Metals
New Age Metals Trading Up 32.4%
About New Age Metals
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than New Age Metals
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Recently Downgraded Stocks to Avoid in 2026
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- The Chip Boom Is Back: 3 Stocks Positioned for Huge Gains
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Oracle Stock Hit Hard: Why Its AI Pipeline Could Drive a 2026 Rally
Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.