New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 32.4% – What’s Next?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 32.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.45. 2,138,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,978% from the average session volume of 102,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price objective on shares of New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Age Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on New Age Metals

New Age Metals Trading Up 32.4%

About New Age Metals

The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$29.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.08.

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.