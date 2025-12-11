Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $31.3160. Approximately 680,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 910,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Stoke Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 million. Analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adrian R. Krainer sold 40,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,934.56. Following the sale, the director owned 364,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,827,357.08. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 42,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,065,346.49. Following the transaction, the director owned 49,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,521.16. This trade represents a 46.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,957. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 439,824 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

