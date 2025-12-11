Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 381.40 and last traded at GBX 534, with a volume of 1312279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 534.

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 0.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 517.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 471.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally.

