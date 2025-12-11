Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Shares Up 25.9% – What’s Next?

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,459,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 426% from the average session volume of 277,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Nevada King Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$72.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.42.

About Nevada King Gold

(Get Free Report)

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada King Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada King Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.