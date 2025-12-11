Garibaldi Resources (CVE:GGI) Shares Up 26.3% – Still a Buy?

Garibaldi Resources Corp. (CVE:GGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 124,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 58,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Garibaldi Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.
Garibaldi Resources Company Profile
Garibaldi Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project located to Northwest British Columbia.
Further Reading
