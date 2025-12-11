Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Board

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Azenta Stock Up 2.7%
Shares of AZTA stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $37.50. 1,243,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,349. Azenta has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
