Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Board

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Azenta Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of AZTA stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $37.50. 1,243,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,349. Azenta has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Azenta from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

