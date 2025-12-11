SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 453,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 198,910 shares.The stock last traded at $28.70 and had previously closed at $29.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSEZY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

