Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 5% – What’s Next?

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.02 and last traded at $88.85. 40,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 176,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.51.

INBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Inhibrx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35.

Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.66. As a group, research analysts predict that Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. will post 104.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inhibrx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $11,287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,330.50. This trade represents a 83.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $40,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx Biosciences by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Inhibrx Biosciences by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

