Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Down 17.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) were down 17.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 3,351,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 802% from the average daily volume of 371,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$157.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of -1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.60.

About Sintana Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.