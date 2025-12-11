Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Down 5% – What’s Next?

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.0150. Approximately 1,359,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,262,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biohaven from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Biohaven Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.27. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 3,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,653,904 shares in the company, valued at $42,404,280. The trade was a 143.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 400,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,020,071 shares in the company, valued at $15,150,532.50. This represents a 24.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,416,999 shares of company stock valued at $33,144,833. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Biohaven by 834.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,265,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,997,000 after buying an additional 1,130,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,735,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 1,172.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 830,457 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Biohaven by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,802,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,548,000 after acquiring an additional 762,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Biohaven by 986.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 799,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 725,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

