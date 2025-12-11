Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Major Shareholder Mark Tompkins Sells 30,000 Shares

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,189,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,835,598.16. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aeluma Price Performance

ALMU stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 343,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,444. Aeluma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $318.44 million and a P/E ratio of -66.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.61.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeluma had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 67.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALMU shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aeluma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeluma in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALMU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeluma during the third quarter worth approximately $3,398,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeluma during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeluma during the third quarter worth about $3,392,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Aeluma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aeluma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter.

About Aeluma

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications.

