Insider Selling: Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) CAO Sells 11,249 Shares of Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 11,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.95, for a total transaction of $2,620,454.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,486.10. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michelle Marie Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reddit alerts:

On Monday, November 24th, Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,215 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $599,404.60.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDDT traded down $5.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,381,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,347. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Reddit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Reddit by 2.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Reddit by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 9.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial set a $270.00 target price on Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reddit from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reddit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reddit

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.