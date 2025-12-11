Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Director Sells $179,368.00 in Stock

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) Director Steven Udvar-Hazy sold 2,800 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $179,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock remained flat at $63.96 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,018,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Air Lease Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $725.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.59 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 11.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $987,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 353,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,619,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,797,000 after buying an additional 265,423 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

