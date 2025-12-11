Daniel Pryor Sells 999 Shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Stock

Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Pryor sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $27,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Enovis Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $27.83. 921,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.52. Enovis Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enovis had a negative net margin of 61.22% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $383.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enovis by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 42,138 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovis by 18.5% in the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 227,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 42.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,352,000 after purchasing an additional 411,744 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

