Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,021,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 769% from the previous session’s volume of 232,616 shares.The stock last traded at $36.4550 and had previously closed at $37.45.

AIQUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Air Liquide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Air Liquide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Air Liquide by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Air Liquide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Air Liquide by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Liquide by 1,692.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

