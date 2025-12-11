ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading Up 7.6% – Here’s Why

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.4350. Approximately 405,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,083,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

ACDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ProFrac from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.50 target price on ProFrac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProFrac has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $5.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $810.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $403.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProFrac by 7,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ProFrac by 389.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

