Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.4050. 547,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,582,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNMD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $28.00 price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.57.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $75,268.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 430,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,206.25. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 25,797 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $252,036.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,698.36. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $437,491. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,421,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,204,000 after acquiring an additional 828,067 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 390,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 66,663 shares during the period. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

