Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Trading 14.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) was up 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

