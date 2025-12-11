Head-To-Head Comparison: BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) vs. Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BigBear.ai and Telos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 1 2 2 0 2.20 Telos 1 3 2 0 2.17

BigBear.ai presently has a consensus target price of $6.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. Telos has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.05%. Given Telos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than BigBear.ai.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai -274.70% -26.11% -12.37% Telos -20.47% -26.12% -19.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BigBear.ai and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares BigBear.ai and Telos”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $158.24 million 18.57 -$295.55 million ($1.42) -4.74 Telos $108.27 million 4.33 -$52.52 million ($0.41) -15.49

Telos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigBear.ai. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BigBear.ai, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telos has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BigBear.ai beats Telos on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics solution, which is a threat feed source of global Internet Protocol addresses known to engage in potentially malicious activity, including mass scanning and generic opportunistic attacks; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyberattack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. In addition, the company provides IDTrust360, an enterprise digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX, a touchless fingerprint biometric solution for mobile devices. Further, it offers secure mobility solutions that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concerns across and beyond the enterprise; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and services for defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. Telos Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.