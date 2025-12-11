Contrasting Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lennar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lennar and Taylor Wimpey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 0 0 0 0.00 Taylor Wimpey 1 3 1 1 2.33

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 7.72% 11.09% 7.34% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Lennar has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lennar and Taylor Wimpey”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $35.44 billion 0.81 $3.93 billion $12.09 9.34 Taylor Wimpey $4.37 billion 1.09 $433.99 million N/A N/A

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey.

Dividends

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Taylor Wimpey pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Lennar pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Lennar beats Taylor Wimpey on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers residential mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it involves in the fund investment activity; and originates and sells into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

