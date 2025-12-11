St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,397.66 and last traded at GBX 1,389, with a volume of 3110376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,379.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STJ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,620 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,510 to GBX 1,590 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,572.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of £7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,330.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,252.23.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

