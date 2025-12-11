genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading 17.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 17.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.17 and last traded at GBX 1.06. 7,344,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 19,787,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90.

The company has a market cap of £10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ggenedrive plc is a pharmacogenetic testing company developing and commercialising a low cost, rapid, versatile and simple to use point of need pharmacogenetic platform for the diagnosis of genetic variants. This helps clinicians to quickly access key genetic information that will aid them make the right choices over the right medicine or dosage to use for an effective treatment, particularly important in time-critical emergency care healthcare paradigms.

