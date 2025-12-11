Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 327,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the previous session’s volume of 80,812 shares.The stock last traded at $46.33 and had previously closed at $46.38.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 175.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

