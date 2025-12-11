Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Trading Down 10.7% – What’s Next?

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report) fell 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,018,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 750,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Scandium Canada Trading Down 3.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.80.

Scandium Canada Company Profile

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships.

