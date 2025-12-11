NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 34491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded NB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NB Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of NB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NB Bancorp from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $832.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.40 million. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. NB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insider Activity at NB Bancorp

In other news, Director Hope Pascucci bought 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.07 per share, for a total transaction of $84,712.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The trade was a 4.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in NB Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in NB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

