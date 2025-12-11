Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Up 7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) were up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.9450. Approximately 778,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,301,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USAS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.90 price target (up from $3.40) on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 24.1% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Americas Gold and Silver by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 450,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

