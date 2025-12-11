Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $178.47 and last traded at $179.3850. Approximately 88,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 523,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.67.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 7.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,097,000. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $3,729,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,403,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

