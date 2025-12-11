Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $17.8050. 666,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,656,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of -1.53.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 26,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $499,983.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,983.20. This trade represents a 53.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yu Xia bought 533,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $9,999,982.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,057,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,750,934.78. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 586,977 shares of company stock worth $10,999,949. 84.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile



Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Stories

